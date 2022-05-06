Five9 Inc. (FIVN) EPS is poised to hit 0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 05, 2022, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) started slowly as it slid -5.37% to $108.97. During the day, the stock rose to $113.66 and sunk to $104.64 before settling in for the price of $115.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIVN posted a 52-week range of $80.52-$211.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2138 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.24, operating margin was -8.25 and Pretax Margin of -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Five9 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 108.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,087,398 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,088. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000 for 116.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 233,302. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,002 in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Five9 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.63.

In the same vein, FIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Five9 Inc., FIVN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.85 million was better the volume of 1.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.84% While, its Average True Range was 7.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.45% that was higher than 57.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.