No matter how cynical the overall market is OceanPal Inc. (OP) performance over the last week is recorded -3.55%

As on May 05, 2022, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.35% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.62 and sunk to $0.5795 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$12.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6661.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.42, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.15%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

OceanPal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.16.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OceanPal Inc., OP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was lower the volume of 4.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0566.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.71% that was lower than 203.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.