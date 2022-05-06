The Western Union Company (WU) is predicted to post EPS of 0.41 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) started the day on May 05, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.98% at $17.36. During the day, the stock rose to $17.65 and sunk to $17.20 before settling in for the price of $17.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $15.69-$25.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $386.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.36, operating margin was +23.63 and Pretax Margin of +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 2,221 shares at the rate of 19.45, making the entire transaction reach 43,198 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,125. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s President, Global Network sold 33,401 for 19.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 656,179. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,687 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.81, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.83.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.19% that was higher than 37.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.