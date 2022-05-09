A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) as it 5-day change was 1.64%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 06, 2022, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.64% to $77.38. During the day, the stock rose to $78.28 and sunk to $76.01 before settling in for the price of $77.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMC posted a 52-week range of $65.76-$91.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 71700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.69, operating margin was +15.03 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Omnicom Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 25, this organization’s Director sold 1,900 shares at the rate of 77.88, making the entire transaction reach 147,972 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,784. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Senior VP and Treasurer sold 1,500 for 85.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,794. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,967 in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.85 while generating a return on equity of 44.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.16, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.36.

In the same vein, OMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.88, a figure that is expected to reach 1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Omnicom Group Inc., OMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.16% that was lower than 37.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.