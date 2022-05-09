Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.19

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) open the trading on May 06, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.89% to $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXU posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$3.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5540, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7002.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 187 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -42.28, operating margin was -90.32 and Pretax Margin of -27.17.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Alexco Resource Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 34.00% institutional ownership.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -14.63 while generating a return on equity of -1.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.86.

In the same vein, AXU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

[Alexco Resource Corp., AXU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.0958.

Raw Stochastic average of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.79% that was higher than 70.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.