Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) recent quarterly performance of -22.36% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 06, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.50% to $9.62. During the day, the stock rose to $10.07 and sunk to $9.42 before settling in for the price of $10.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $9.48-$22.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5502 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.14, operating margin was -22.43 and Pretax Margin of -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 100.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s VP & CAO sold 2,003 shares at the rate of 11.44, making the entire transaction reach 22,917 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,029. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for 11.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,271. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,122 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.43) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.16% that was lower than 59.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.