Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.40 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) started the day on May 06, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.54% at $47.85. During the day, the stock rose to $49.78 and sunk to $46.59 before settling in for the price of $48.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LSCC posted a 52-week range of $42.94-$85.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.60.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s VP Corp, Sales sold 7,933 shares at the rate of 51.22, making the entire transaction reach 406,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,702. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s VP Corp, Mfg Ops sold 949 for 50.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,019. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.89, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.67.

In the same vein, LSCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.78% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.22% that was lower than 65.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.