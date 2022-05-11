Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) average volume reaches $1.87M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2022, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.11% to $33.00. During the day, the stock rose to $34.50 and sunk to $32.51 before settling in for the price of $34.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANF posted a 52-week range of $26.47-$48.97.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 135.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 330.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 39.11, making the entire transaction reach 391,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,874. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s President-Global Brands sold 5,791 for 45.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 260,595. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,910 in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 330.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 135.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.85, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.46.

In the same vein, ANF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million was inferior to the volume of 1.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.84% that was lower than 57.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.