Bank OZK (OZK) last month volatility was 3.17%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) open the trading on May 10, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.73% to $39.31. During the day, the stock rose to $40.12 and sunk to $38.49 before settling in for the price of $39.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZK posted a 52-week range of $38.10-$51.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2542 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +63.52 and Pretax Margin of +63.44.

Bank OZK (OZK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bank OZK’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership.

Bank OZK (OZK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.95) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +48.78 while generating a return on equity of 12.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank OZK (OZK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.04, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.43.

In the same vein, OZK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.35, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

[Bank OZK, OZK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank OZK (OZK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.06% that was higher than 33.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.