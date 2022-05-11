Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) went up 0.37% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) started the day on May 10, 2022, with a price increase of 0.37% at $51.02. During the day, the stock rose to $51.91 and sunk to $50.62 before settling in for the price of $50.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $50.79-$70.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.32.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5700 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.32, operating margin was +33.33 and Pretax Margin of +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25, this organization’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 56.45, making the entire transaction reach 282,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 147,821. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 14,600 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 803,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,821 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.92, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.94.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.56% that was higher than 24.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.