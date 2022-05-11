RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.8002: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 10, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.92% to $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.81 and sunk to $1.67 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $1.16-$12.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 144.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.35 billion, simultaneously with a float of $346.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0406, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8002.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 725 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.09, operating margin was +26.98 and Pretax Margin of +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 31.10% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 144.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.22.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.77 million was inferior to the volume of 13.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.1719.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.51% that was lower than 136.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.