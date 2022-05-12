A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) as it 5-day change was -11.06%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2022, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.07% to $3.94. During the day, the stock rose to $4.155 and sunk to $3.905 before settling in for the price of $3.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $2.88-$6.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -612.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $600.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.98.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 34,700 shares at the rate of 5.98, making the entire transaction reach 207,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,890.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -612.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.98.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.48 million was inferior to the volume of 1.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.37% that was higher than 63.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.