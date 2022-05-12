Cummins Inc. (CMI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.21M

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) started the day on May 11, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $196.18. During the day, the stock rose to $200.40 and sunk to $194.586 before settling in for the price of $197.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMI posted a 52-week range of $187.72-$270.84.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $200.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $221.21.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 59900 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.62, operating margin was +9.20 and Pretax Margin of +11.45.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Cummins Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 83.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 4,750 shares at the rate of 205.00, making the entire transaction reach 973,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,348. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 5,000 for 204.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,021,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,348 in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.56) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +8.87 while generating a return on equity of 25.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.60% and is forecasted to reach 20.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cummins Inc. (CMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.60, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.52.

In the same vein, CMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.44, a figure that is expected to reach 4.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.81% While, its Average True Range was 7.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.37% that was higher than 30.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.