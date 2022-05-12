HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) started the day on May 11, 2022, with a price increase of 2.88% at $45.04. During the day, the stock rose to $46.22 and sunk to $44.745 before settling in for the price of $43.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DINO posted a 52-week range of $27.17-$46.39.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 191.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4208 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.26, operating margin was +4.36 and Pretax Margin of +4.28.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. HF Sinclair Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 65.40% institutional ownership.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.85. This company achieved a net margin of +2.99 while generating a return on equity of 10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 191.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.29, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.15.

In the same vein, DINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.37% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.12% that was lower than 51.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.