KB Home (KBH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $39.88: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2022, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.93% to $30.88. During the day, the stock rose to $33.39 and sunk to $30.80 before settling in for the price of $33.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBH posted a 52-week range of $30.13-$50.20.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2244 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.93, operating margin was +11.81 and Pretax Margin of +12.15.

KB Home (KBH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. KB Home’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s President and CEO sold 79,718 shares at the rate of 42.28, making the entire transaction reach 3,370,477 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,097,611. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s President and CEO sold 121,408 for 41.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,086,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,097,611 in total.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

KB Home’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KB Home (KBH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.77, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, KBH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Going through the that latest performance of [KB Home, KBH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.44 million was inferior to the volume of 2.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of KB Home (KBH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.33% that was higher than 56.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.