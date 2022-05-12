Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) volume hits 0.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) started the day on May 11, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.02% at $101.21. During the day, the stock rose to $103.37 and sunk to $100.84 before settling in for the price of $101.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LDOS posted a 52-week range of $81.07-$111.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.66, operating margin was +8.47 and Pretax Margin of +7.04.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director sold 7,299 shares at the rate of 102.35, making the entire transaction reach 747,042 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,778. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s CEO sold 25,431 for 106.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,699,758. This particular insider is now the holder of 219,941 in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 18.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.92, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.09.

In the same vein, LDOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.08, a figure that is expected to reach 1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.57% that was lower than 28.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.