Ouster Inc. (OUST) EPS growth this year is -6.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) open the trading on May 11, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.54% to $2.37. During the day, the stock rose to $2.67 and sunk to $2.35 before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$14.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $408.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 278 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.06, operating margin was -296.95 and Pretax Margin of -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,817 shares at the rate of 3.16, making the entire transaction reach 37,342 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,497,635. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 9,442 for 3.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,837. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,203,598 in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.52.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

[Ouster Inc., OUST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.36% that was lower than 80.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.