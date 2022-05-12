TAL Education Group (TAL) average volume reaches $10.87M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 11, 2022, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.03% to $3.37. During the day, the stock rose to $3.63 and sunk to $3.37 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$54.16.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -828.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $646.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 70914 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -2.97 and Pretax Margin of -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -828.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [TAL Education Group, TAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.81 million was inferior to the volume of 10.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.02% that was lower than 128.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.