ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.02

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) open the trading on May 12, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.16% to $6.33. During the day, the stock rose to $6.35 and sunk to $6.175 before settling in for the price of $6.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $6.19-$9.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.59.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 104471 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.58, operating margin was +11.03 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.40, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.23.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

[ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.95% that was higher than 46.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.