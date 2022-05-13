C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) PE Ratio stood at $15.20: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 12, 2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) started slowly as it slid -0.52% to $107.71. During the day, the stock rose to $108.32 and sunk to $105.11 before settling in for the price of $108.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRW posted a 52-week range of $84.67-$112.15.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17258 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.96, operating margin was +4.68 and Pretax Margin of +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s President of Robinson Fresh sold 3,747 shares at the rate of 110.15, making the entire transaction reach 412,741 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,060. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s CHRO and ESG Officer sold 28,054 for 110.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,086,711. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,520 in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.54) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.20, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, CHRW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.26 million was lower the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.47.

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.44% that was higher than 37.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.