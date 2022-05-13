MP Materials Corp. (MP) latest performance of -0.35% is not what was on cards

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) open the trading on May 12, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.35% to $34.08. During the day, the stock rose to $35.44 and sunk to $32.6301 before settling in for the price of $34.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $23.18-$60.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 359.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.44.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 365 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.97, operating margin was +50.28 and Pretax Margin of +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 65.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Director bought 15,200 shares at the rate of 38.37, making the entire transaction reach 583,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,684. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Director sold 400,000 for 43.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,548,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,408,108 in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 359.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.22.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

[MP Materials Corp., MP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.16.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.97% that was lower than 74.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.