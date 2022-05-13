The Progressive Corporation (PGR) average volume reaches $2.65M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 12, 2022, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.86% to $108.80. During the day, the stock rose to $109.03 and sunk to $106.95 before settling in for the price of $107.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $88.05-$120.17.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.65.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,067 shares at the rate of 112.59, making the entire transaction reach 120,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,321. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 558 for 113.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 63,383. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,445 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.15) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.57, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.42.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Progressive Corporation, PGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.11 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.43% that was higher than 25.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.