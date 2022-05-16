Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.46

As on May 13, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.43% to $1.88. During the day, the stock rose to $1.95 and sunk to $1.79 before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$4.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $469.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $831.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.1258, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0220.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.86, operating margin was +6.69 and Pretax Margin of -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 95.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 68,207 shares at the rate of 3.72, making the entire transaction reach 253,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,551. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s 10% Owner sold 61,793 for 3.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 203,917. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,433,653 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.24 million was better the volume of 3.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.2078.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.61% that was higher than 63.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.