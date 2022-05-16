Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) EPS growth this year is -32.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 13, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) set off with pace as it heaved 4.44% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.93 and sunk to $2.79 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.31-$17.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.75 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.71%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.33.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 25.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 23.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.40% that was lower than 114.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.