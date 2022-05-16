Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Edison International (EIX) performance over the last week is recorded -6.88%

Analyst Insights

As on May 13, 2022, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.93% to $65.46. During the day, the stock rose to $65.85 and sunk to $64.765 before settling in for the price of $64.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EIX posted a 52-week range of $54.14-$73.32.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $381.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $380.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.27.

Edison International (EIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Edison International’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 3,100 shares at the rate of 63.56, making the entire transaction reach 197,041 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,076. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Director sold 220 for 62.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,737. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,176 in total.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edison International’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.62, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, EIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Edison International, EIX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.9 million was better the volume of 2.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Edison International (EIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.41% that was higher than 23.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) recent quarterly performance of -45.86% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 13, 2022, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) set off with pace as it heaved 22.00%...
Read more

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is -12.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) established initial surge of 4.55% at $452.65, as the Stock market unbolted on May 13, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.62M

Sana Meer -
Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) started the day on May 13, 2022, with a price increase of 6.81% at $13.80. During the day, the...
Read more

