Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) last week performance was -30.08%

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) established initial surge of 10.92% at $0.83, as the Stock market unbolted on May 13, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8799 and sunk to $0.755 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREB posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$9.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4522, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8720.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.33, operating margin was -335.56 and Pretax Margin of -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. industry. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.10%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.10%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.60.

In the same vein, AREB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.95.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.1709.

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.11% that was lower than 203.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.