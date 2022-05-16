Telefonica S.A. (TEF) average volume reaches $2.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 13, 2022, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) had a quiet start as it plunged 0.00% to $4.92. During the day, the stock rose to $4.94 and sunk to $4.85 before settling in for the price of $4.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEF posted a 52-week range of $4.04-$5.39.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 522.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.63 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.67.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 104150 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 377,120 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,699. The stock had 4.19 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.85, operating margin was +10.17 and Pretax Margin of +31.12.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.07 while generating a return on equity of 85.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonica S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 522.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A. (TEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.38, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.07.

In the same vein, TEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Telefonica S.A., TEF]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.63 million was inferior to the volume of 2.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.57% that was higher than 27.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.