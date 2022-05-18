360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) EPS is poised to hit 7.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) established initial surge of 4.24% at $13.78, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $14.24 and sunk to $13.60 before settling in for the price of $13.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $11.15-$45.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 199.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2129 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.04, operating margin was +40.79 and Pretax Margin of +42.21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 360 DigiTech Inc. industry. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.79%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.03) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +34.76 while generating a return on equity of 46.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.80% and is forecasted to reach 37.08 in the upcoming year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.60, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.05.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 7.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 37.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [360 DigiTech Inc., QFIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.34% that was lower than 105.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.