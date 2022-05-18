A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) as it 5-day change was 9.01%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2022, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) set off with pace as it heaved 5.76% to $116.84. During the day, the stock rose to $117.32 and sunk to $113.33 before settling in for the price of $110.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $102.99-$167.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $889.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $881.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.23, operating margin was +31.22 and Pretax Margin of +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 81.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 152.79, making the entire transaction reach 45,838,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,668,504. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s SVP, Operations & Quality sold 40,000 for 134.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,393,077. This particular insider is now the holder of 312,509 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.85) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.25, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.18.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.19, a figure that is expected to reach 1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied Materials Inc., AMAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.96 million was inferior to the volume of 8.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.03% While, its Average True Range was 5.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.32% that was higher than 52.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.