Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) return on Assets touches 5.16: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 17, 2022, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.62% to $10.95. During the day, the stock rose to $10.96 and sunk to $10.38 before settling in for the price of $10.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRO posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$13.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 5.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.38.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9104 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.77, operating margin was +3.39 and Pretax Margin of +16.65.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 13.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.62, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.57.

In the same vein, AGRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Adecoagro S.A., AGRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.09 million was lower the volume of 1.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.87% that was higher than 52.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.