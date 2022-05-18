Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.74 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) started the day on May 17, 2022, with a price increase of 3.95% at $29.23. During the day, the stock rose to $29.23 and sunk to $28.4996 before settling in for the price of $28.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COLB posted a 52-week range of $27.61-$44.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +40.71 and Pretax Margin of +40.71.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s EVP Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 28.00, making the entire transaction reach 84,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,427. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s EVP Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for 33.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,427 in total.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +32.13 while generating a return on equity of 8.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.43, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.98.

In the same vein, COLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.98% that was higher than 35.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.