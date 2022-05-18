Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $41.80: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) set off with pace as it heaved 3.06% to $36.35. During the day, the stock rose to $36.56 and sunk to $35.57 before settling in for the price of $35.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQUA posted a 52-week range of $27.75-$49.38.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Director sold 87,641 shares at the rate of 45.08, making the entire transaction reach 3,950,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,765. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Director sold 37,359 for 45.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,681,402. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,765 in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.93, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.29.

In the same vein, AQUA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., AQUA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.69% that was higher than 43.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.