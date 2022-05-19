First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) return on Assets touches -0.29: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 18, 2022, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) started slowly as it slid -5.55% to $7.83. During the day, the stock rose to $8.245 and sunk to $7.83 before settling in for the price of $8.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AG posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$18.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.87.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.52, operating margin was +8.01 and Pretax Margin of +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Silver industry. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.00%, in contrast to 32.92% institutional ownership.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.05.

In the same vein, AG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.3 million was better the volume of 6.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.15% that was higher than 62.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.