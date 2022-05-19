No matter how cynical the overall market is Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

As on May 18, 2022, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HAAC) started slowly as it slid 0.00% to $9.84. During the day, the stock rose to $9.855 and sunk to $9.83 before settling in for the price of $9.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAAC posted a 52-week range of $9.67-$10.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 239.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $542.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.80.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +87.73 and Pretax Margin of +87.73.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +87.72 while generating a return on equity of 10.15.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 239.30%.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HAAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, HAAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84.

Technical Analysis of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Health Assurance Acquisition Corp., HAAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 96280.0 was lower the volume of 0.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.81% that was higher than 1.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.