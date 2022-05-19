SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.17

As on May 18, 2022, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) started slowly as it slid -2.81% to $23.15. During the day, the stock rose to $24.14 and sunk to $22.82 before settling in for the price of $23.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGH posted a 52-week range of $20.36-$37.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3900 employees. It has generated 382,359 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,428. The stock had 5.50 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.74, operating margin was +6.33 and Pretax Margin of +2.53.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 22, this organization’s SVP, Pres, LED Solutions sold 27,365 shares at the rate of 23.93, making the entire transaction reach 654,918 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 164,500. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions sold 2,602 for 61.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 158,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,533 in total.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +1.42 while generating a return on equity of 7.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.45, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.70.

In the same vein, SGH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SMART Global Holdings Inc., SGH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was lower the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.44% that was higher than 44.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.