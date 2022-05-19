Twilio Inc. (TWLO) 14-day ATR is 10.73: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) flaunted slowness of -4.03% at $97.61, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $105.34 and sunk to $96.45 before settling in for the price of $101.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWLO posted a 52-week range of $87.67-$412.68.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 59.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -63.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $135.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $244.97.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Twilio Inc. industry. Twilio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer, Secretary sold 2,387 shares at the rate of 105.91, making the entire transaction reach 252,818 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,665. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,600 for 105.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,549 in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -63.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -63.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.08.

In the same vein, TWLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Twilio Inc., TWLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.48% While, its Average True Range was 10.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.66% that was higher than 79.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.