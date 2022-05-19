Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is -7.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) flaunted slowness of -8.49% at $37.50, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $40.695 and sunk to $37.4075 before settling in for the price of $40.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WERN posted a 52-week range of $36.29-$48.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 6.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13525 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.87, operating margin was +9.06 and Pretax Margin of +12.65.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Werner Enterprises Inc. industry. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 1,100 shares at the rate of 44.58, making the entire transaction reach 49,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,359.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.86) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.47 while generating a return on equity of 20.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.48, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, WERN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Werner Enterprises Inc., WERN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.00% that was higher than 31.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.