A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) as it 5-day change was 13.23%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 19, 2022, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) set off with pace as it heaved 3.03% to $29.62. During the day, the stock rose to $30.2899 and sunk to $28.23 before settling in for the price of $28.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDOT posted a 52-week range of $23.09-$54.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.99.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Green Dot Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 27.11, making the entire transaction reach 13,555 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,115. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s Director sold 500 for 27.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,595. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,615 in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.40, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, GDOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Green Dot Corporation, GDOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.74% that was higher than 53.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.