Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) volume hits 0.9 million: A New Opening for Investors

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) started the day on May 19, 2022, with a price increase of 0.05% at $18.57. During the day, the stock rose to $18.82 and sunk to $18.42 before settling in for the price of $18.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBC posted a 52-week range of $17.94-$23.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 696.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1889 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +32.22 and Pretax Margin of +30.31.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 61.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Director sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 19.57, making the entire transaction reach 782,688 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,596. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 46,270 for 20.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 939,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +24.84 while generating a return on equity of 4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 696.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.41.

In the same vein, EBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.09% that was higher than 25.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.