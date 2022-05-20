No matter how cynical the overall market is Ucommune International Ltd (UK) performance over the last week is recorded -1.65%

As on May 19, 2022, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.37% to $2.98. During the day, the stock rose to $3.00 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UK posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$54.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 560 employees. It has generated 240,048 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,687. The stock had 11.71 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -10.37, operating margin was -52.24 and Pretax Margin of -57.51.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Ucommune International Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.34%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -55.69 while generating a return on equity of -42.77.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ucommune International Ltd (UK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, UK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -32.15.

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ucommune International Ltd, UK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9540.0 was lower the volume of 27000.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.60% that was higher than 136.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.