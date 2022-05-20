Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) last month volatility was 3.57%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on May 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.49% to $43.57. During the day, the stock rose to $44.49 and sunk to $43.38 before settling in for the price of $44.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $36.75-$62.39.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $592.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $590.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.33.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 58865 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.34, operating margin was -7.82 and Pretax Margin of +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Director sold 540 shares at the rate of 43.88, making the entire transaction reach 23,697 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,442. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 27, Company’s Director sold 11,188 for 47.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 529,601. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,056 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.20, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.98.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

[Southwest Airlines Co., LUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.51% that was lower than 39.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.