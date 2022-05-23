Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.11

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) open the trading on May 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.39% to $1.71. During the day, the stock rose to $1.80 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$15.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $462.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8025, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6146.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.29%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.77.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

[Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.1658.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.33% that was lower than 126.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.