Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $24.34: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 20, 2022, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.39% to $18.08. During the day, the stock rose to $18.34 and sunk to $17.50 before settling in for the price of $18.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JELD posted a 52-week range of $16.77-$29.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.34.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.27, operating margin was +6.14 and Pretax Margin of +4.28.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 20.45, making the entire transaction reach 1,022,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,837,115. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08, Company’s 10% Owner bought 149,000 for 19.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,964,617. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,793,866 in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 18.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.34, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, JELD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Going through the that latest performance of [JELD-WEN Holding Inc., JELD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.56% that was lower than 49.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Markets Briefing

Still Better Despite Recent Move Up? Roan Holdings (RAHGF) Stock

0
Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (RAHGF) closed the last...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) flaunted slowness of -4.70% at $68.34, as the Stock market unbolted on May 20, 2022. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Waste Management Inc. (WM) PE Ratio stood at $34.08: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
As on May 20, 2022, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.13% to $154.50. During the day,...
Read more

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) went up 0.60% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) started the day on May 20, 2022, with a price increase of 0.60% at $117.61. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.