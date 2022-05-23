Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.93%

Analyst Insights

As on May 20, 2022, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) started slowly as it slid -1.03% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $2.94 and sunk to $2.84 before settling in for the price of $2.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYMT posted a 52-week range of $2.86-$4.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 57.90% institutional ownership.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.49, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.68.

In the same vein, NYMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New York Mortgage Trust Inc., NYMT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.49 million was lower the volume of 3.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.16% that was higher than 28.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Markets Briefing

Still Better Despite Recent Move Up? Roan Holdings (RAHGF) Stock

0
Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (RAHGF) closed the last...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.40M

Sana Meer -
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) started the day on May 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.19% at $90.08. During the day, the...
Read more

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.11

Steve Mayer -
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) open the trading on May 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.39% to $1.71....
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) as it 5-day change was -21.60%

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 20, 2022, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.89%...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.