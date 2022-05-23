Waste Management Inc. (WM) PE Ratio stood at $34.08: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 20, 2022, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.13% to $154.50. During the day, the stock rose to $154.93 and sunk to $151.28 before settling in for the price of $152.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WM posted a 52-week range of $136.97-$170.18.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $414.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $158.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.89, operating margin was +16.78 and Pretax Margin of +13.10.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Waste Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operation Officer sold 47,006 shares at the rate of 168.10, making the entire transaction reach 7,901,652 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 95,461. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,668 for 169.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 452,821. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,880 in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +10.13 while generating a return on equity of 24.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waste Management Inc. (WM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.08, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.48.

In the same vein, WM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.53, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Waste Management Inc., WM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.02 million was lower the volume of 2.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.40% While, its Average True Range was 4.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.24% that was lower than 23.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.