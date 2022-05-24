205.29% percent quarterly performance for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 23, 2022, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) opened at $5.074, higher 8.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $5.074 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. Price fluctuations for RDBX have ranged from $1.61 to $27.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -131.10% at the time writing. With a float of $10.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1408 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.23, operating margin of -49.65, and the pretax margin is -60.58.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -131.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.7 million, its volume of 24.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s (RDBX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 337.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 255.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.94 in the near term. At $8.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Key Stats

There are currently 45,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 187.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 288,540 K according to its annual income of -112,789 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 63,227 K and its income totaled -1,444 K.