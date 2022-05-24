3.39% volatility in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) on May 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.08, soaring 3.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $4.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. Within the past 52 weeks, BBD’s price has moved between $2.94 and $5.03.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.70%. With a float of $7.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.69 billion.

In an organization with 87488 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -2.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 39.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 42.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 85.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.16. Second resistance stands at $4.19. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.98.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.49 billion based on 10,690,988K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,376 M and income totals 4,067 M. The company made 9,721 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,342 M in sales during its previous quarter.