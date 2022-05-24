Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$3.50M in average volume shows that GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) stock priced at $0.627, up 8.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6878 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. GOCO’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $11.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -908.20%. With a float of $76.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.28 million.

In an organization with 5448 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -9.68, and the pretax margin is -50.28.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of GoHealth Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,939,270. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 530,000 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 807,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 530,000 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,939,270. This insider now owns 807,300 shares in total.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.82 while generating a return on equity of -51.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -908.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GoHealth Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, GoHealth Inc.’s (GOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2347. However, in the short run, GoHealth Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7120. Second resistance stands at $0.7438. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5682. The third support level lies at $0.5364 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 222.41 million, the company has a total of 321,277K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,062 M while annual income is -189,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 270,590 K while its latest quarter income was -13,480 K.

Newsletter

 

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Subscribe

 

