$56.92M in average volume shows that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is heading in the right direction

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) on May 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.36, plunging -2.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.49 and dropped to $7.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. Within the past 52 weeks, SOFI’s price has moved between $4.82 and $24.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -149.50%. With a float of $722.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $852.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 197,589. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $7.32, taking the stock ownership to the 3,239,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 13,500 for $7.79, making the entire transaction worth $105,143. This insider now owns 3,212,839 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its 5-day average volume 51.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 60.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.47 in the near term. At $7.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.90. The third support level lies at $6.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.89 billion based on 828,592K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,088 M and income totals -483,940 K. The company made 353,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -110,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.