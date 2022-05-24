$574.01K in average volume shows that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is heading in the right direction

On May 23, 2022, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) opened at $0.8577, higher 22.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9523 and dropped to $0.821 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Price fluctuations for FRSX have ranged from $0.50 to $5.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -228.60% at the time writing. With a float of $59.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 68 workers is very important to gauge.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 512.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

The latest stats from [Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., FRSX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s (FRSX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9682. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9961. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0398. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1274. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8648, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7772. The third support level lies at $0.7335 if the price breaches the second support level.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Key Stats

There are currently 64,557K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 120 K according to its annual income of -15,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80 K and its income totaled -3,730 K.